Guwahati: The Meghalaya Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday recovered a charred bag in Indore, believed to belong to prime accused Sonam Raghuvanshi in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder.

Sources reveal that the Meghalaya police SIT discovered the charred bag at a site in MR3 Hare Krishna Vihar.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Investigators found the bag, reportedly containing crucial items like Rs 5 lakh in cash, a country-made pistol, Sonam Raghuvanshi’s mobile phone, and Raja Raghuvanshi’s jewelry, completely burned.

Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem, confirmed the discovery of the charred bag, stating that a forensic team has secured the debris.

He said that the SIT will send the evidence to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for detailed analysis.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The discovery follows the arrest of property dealer Silome James late Saturday night at the Bhonrasa Toll Gate in Dewas district. During interrogation, James reportedly revealed the location where he attempted to dispose of Sonam’s bag.

Sources indicate Sonam had left the bag in a flat rented under the name of co-accused Vishal Singh Chauhan, where she had stayed for over ten days after fleeing Sohra following Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder.

CCTV footage allegedly captured James removing the bag from the flat shortly after Sonam’s arrest, prompting the SIT’s week-long search operation across multiple locations in Indore, including Sonam’s residence, her family’s plywood office, and her brother’s workplace.

Notably, Meghalaya police arrested Balbir Ahirbar alias ‘Ballu’, the building’s security guard, on Sunday. Police suspect Ballu holds vital information regarding the movements of the accused and activities within the apartment complex.

Police added that the SIT will present both Silome James and Ballu before an Indore court and request transit remand to transfer them to Shillong, Meghalaya, for further interrogation and legal proceedings.