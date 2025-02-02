Shillong: The Meghalaya Police received the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report on the road accident that occurred last year, resulting in the death of a biker.

The accident allegedly involved the convoy of Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, who was en route to the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival.

According to reports, the police have submitted their findings to the court based on the FSL report.

The incident took place on November 15, when a police escort vehicle, part of the minister’s VIP cavalcade, allegedly struck the motorcycle of Hudderfield Rymbui, a resident of Nongtalang in West Jaintia Hills. Rymbui was riding with a pillion passenger at the time of the accident.

The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) is also investigating the incident, having issued a notice to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Ri-Bhoi following a complaint lodged by Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress president, Joplin Scott Shylla.