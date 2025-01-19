Guwahati: A dead body was recovered near the Navagraha area of Guwahati, Assam on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Dwipen Keot, 43, a resident of the Chenikuthi area of Guwahati, Assam.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The exact cause of death was not known but it was reported that Keot had some health-related issues for the past few days.

Keot’s body was found by locals in the area on Sunday evening.

His family is reportedly in Bihar as of now and has been informed by the police.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Keot was a sanitation worker in the railway department.

Police have begun a probe into the incident to trace for any possible foul play.