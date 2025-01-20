Meghalaya police launch helmet drive ahead of Republic Day

Shillong: Ri-Bhoi police are distributing free helmets across the district as part of a road safety drive ahead of Meghalaya Day and Republic Day 2025.

The campaign focuses on children, women, and the elderly, aiming to promote helmet use and save lives.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Meghalaya police book HYC leaders for unlawful eviction drive

Police officials highlighted the importance of targeting children, stating, “If kids understand the value of helmets, they’ll influence their families to follow suit. These young ones are true force multipliers.”

To enforce safety, the police have set up 24/7 checkpoints to monitor compliance with double helmet rules for two-wheelers and mandatory seat belt use in cars.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam police nabs woman drug paddler from Shillong

The Meghalaya Chief Minister praised the initiative on social media, emphasizing the state’s dedication to improving road safety. This campaign represents a key step in fostering safer driving habits, particularly through engaging younger generations.