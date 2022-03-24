The Meghalaya police department has invited candidates for interview for post under cybercrime prevention for women & children scheme.

Interviews would be held for two (2) posts designated as Junior Cyber Forensic Consultant.

The job would be on a contractual basis for a period of 12 months.

The last date of submitting applications for the interview is April 4, 2022.

Date of interviews have been fixed for April 7 and 8.

Minimum qualification for sitting the interview is BE/BTech in Computer Science/Computer Science and Engineering/Information Technology/MCA/ME/MTech.

The minimum age for sitting in the interview is 21 years.

Preferred Skills: Network Security, Cyber Security, Cyber Forensic including disc, Network, Mobile, Live, Multimedia, Log Analysis, Internet Forensic, Hardware and Software tools etc, Web Security, Cyber Crime and Cyber Law, System Administrator, work experience in cyber forensic.

“Interested candidates can submit their application in person at Cyber Crime Wing, CID, Police Headquarters, Shillong or electronically to Email ID ccw-meghalaya@gov.in. The application form can be downloaded from Google docs via url: bit.ly/3sYzM5R,” an advertisement from the IGP (CID), Meghalaya police read.