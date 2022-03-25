Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has said that the issue of peace talks with the banned militant outfit HNLC would be taken up during his meeting with union home minister Amit Shah in new Delhi on March 29.

The Meghalaya chief minister informed that the matter would be discussed at an ‘unofficial’ level.

Chief ministers of Meghalaya and Assam will be in New Delhi on March 29 to meet home minister Amit Shah to sign an agreement to resolve the border disputes between the two states.

Meanwhile, Conrad Sangma has said that the talks with the HNLC is a complex issue that would require many meetings and discussions to reach a conclusion.

“Sometimes we will be discussing the same points as we move along,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

He added: “It is a process and every opportunity that we get to discuss the matter we will. But that does not mean that we will come to a conclusion in every meeting.”

Notably, former bureaucrat Peter S Dkhar has been appointed as an interlocutor for the HNLC peace talks.