The chief minister of Assam and Meghalaya will meet union home minister Amit Shah on March 29.

During the meeting with Amit Shah, the CMs of Assam and Meghalaya will also sign an agreement to resolve border disputes between the two states.

This development was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

The agreement, which will be signed between the chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya, would emphasize on resolving border disputes between the two states in six areas of difference.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has received an official communication from the ministry of home affairs (MHA) about the meeting.

Also read: Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi ‘concerned’ over youths ‘joining’ ULFA-I

“I have received an official communication that honourable home minister has fixed 4:30pm of March 29 (for the meeting). The communication has come from MHA secretary Piyush Goyal. Preparations are therefore underway for March 29,” the Meghalaya CM said.

The signing of the agreement would be dome amidst mounting pressure on the Meghalaya government by several organisations to relook into the interstate boundary settlement with Assam.

Conrad Sangma said: “We have discussed the matter with our coalition partners. Our endeavour has always been to find a solution and ensure that all concerns are addressed. We may not able to resolve all issues, but we will try and resolve issues as far as possible.”