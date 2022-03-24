Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has expressed concern over youths from the state joining the banned militant outfit ULFA-I.

Speaking at the parliament, the Assam Congress MP said that unemployment and lack of jobs are leading the youths to join rebel outfits.

Gaurav Gogoi has urged the government to take immediate and necessary steps to check the trend of youths of Assam joining ULFA-I.

Gogoi further suggested the Centre to dispatch a team of intelligence and security experts to Assam to address the matter.

He also said that the government must look into such situations in the states that share international borders.

Recently, there have been reports of a substantial number of youths from Assam joining the Paresh Baruah-led ULFA-I.