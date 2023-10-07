Shillong: At least one person was arrested on Friday for assaulting Meghalaya Ranji Trophy player Lakhan Singh on October 4 in Shillong.

As per officials, the cricketer was assaulted near Anjalee Cinema at around 9:20 pm when Singh was on his way to Jhalupara.

Singh speaking on the assault said that a car overtook his scooter asking him to stop.

As he stopped, the persons in the car attacked him for reasons not known, Singh said.

Singh sustained injuries to his face, including cuts on his lips.

He managed to escape from the persons and called his friends, who immediately rushed to the spot and clicked a picture of the car, which was still parked near Anjalee Cinema Hall.

Following the incident, Singh filed an FIR at Anjalee Beat House Police Station.

He, however, clarified that he had never seen the miscreants before and there was no rivalry or enmity with anyone that could lead to such an attack on him.

The police based on the details provided by the cricketer arrested one of the members of the group involved in the assault.

They are also investigating the matter to nab the other three who are on the run.