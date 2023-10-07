GUWAHATI: The first-ever induction programme of Oasis College was organized at Its auditorium at Keithlemanbi Military Colony in Kangpokpi district of Manipur for the displaced Kuki-Zo students during the violent ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meteis since May 3, this year.

The college was established this year to deal with the ongoing educational crisis faced by the displaced students of the Kuki-Zo community.

The college is run and managed by Inpi Educational Trust under the aegis of Kuki Research Forum.

As many as 56 students who have been displaced due to the ongoing clash, were inducted into the college, where more than 24 teachers are engaged to provide education.

Oasis College vice principal Dr Onkholun Haokip elaborated on the need for training the youngsters through quality education so that they can be equipped with skills and proficiency in all aspects.

He reiterated the need for an atmosphere of higher education in the district so that the community at large can access quality and higher education at their doorstep.

The college offers diploma courses such as Medical Imaging Technology, Medical Laboratory Technology, and as such allied courses.

Apart from the professional courses, the college offers general courses in Social Sciences.

The College is affiliated to the Martin Luther University of Shillong.

The first batch of the students inducted into the college took a solemn vow to follow the college’s value and principles and also maintain punctuality so that the education system become a trendsetter for quality education in Kangpokpi district.

In his address, Committee On tribal Unity (CoTU) general secretary Lamminlun Singsit called on the congregation to support the college so that there can be a transformation in society.

Apart from CoTU, various CSOs of Kangpokpi district such as Sadar Hills Private Schools Association, Kuki Students Organisation and Thadou Students Association participated in the event and showed their unwavering support and appreciation for initiating the college.

Due to the volatile situation in Manipur, several thousands of displaced students went outside Manaipur for higher studies.