Imphal: The Manipur government has extended the ban on mobile internet services in the state for another five days till October 11, citing apprehensions that anti-social elements might use social media to incite violence.

The ban was initially imposed on September 26, following massive student protests over the killings of a 17-year-old girl student and a 20-year-old youth. The protests had turned violent, with at least 100 students injured in clashes with the security forces.

The Manipur government had extended the ban on October 6, citing similar concerns about the spread of misinformation and violence on social media.

In a fresh order issued on Friday, Commissioner (Home) T. Ranjit Singh said, “There is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the state of Manipur.”

The ban has been met with criticism from various quarters, including student bodies and civil society groups. They argue that the ban is disproportionate and has a negative impact on the lives of ordinary citizens.

Meanwhile, a student body in the Senapati district has imposed an indefinite economic blockade in protest against the ban on mobile internet services. The blockade has left several goods-laden vehicles stranded along the Manipur-Nagaland border.