Guwahati: The Manipur government on Sunday extended the suspension of mobile internet in the state for five more days, till October 6.

The ban was initially re-imposed on September 16 following violent protests over the brutal murder of two Meitei students.

The five-month-long internet ban in Manipur, which was imposed after violent ethnic clashes broke out in the state on May 3, was lifted on September 23.

However, the government re-imposed the ban on mobile internet services two days later, citing concerns about the potential spread of disinformation and false rumors through social media platforms.

The extension of the mobile internet ban has been met with criticism from civil society groups and journalists.

They argue that the ban is a violation of the right to freedom of expression and that it is disproportionate to the security concerns cited by the government.

The Manipur government has said that it will review the situation on October 6 and decide whether to lift or extend the mobile internet ban.