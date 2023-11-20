Shillong: National People’s Party (NPP) state working president, Hamletson Dohling, revealed that the party has not made a decision regarding the candidate for the Shillong parliamentary seat in Meghalaya.

Dohling stated that Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh is among the names being considered, but no official decision has been reached.

Dohling clarified that the allocation of the party ticket would be determined in consultation with the NPP national president, Conrad K Sangma, state party president, Prestone Tynsong, and other key figures within the party.

“The party’s top leadership will make the final decision on the party ticket,” he affirmed.

Responding to inquiries, Dohling asserted that he has no intention of participating in the upcoming elections.

He further disclosed that the NPP’s state executive committee is scheduled to convene its first meeting on November 22 to assess preparations for the Lok Sabha elections and the elections to the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC).

Dohling underscored the party’s commitment to strengthening its grassroots organization. Earlier, both Conrad and Prestone attended a meeting at Ampareen’s residence to garner support from her close associates and family.

An insider revealed that Ampareen had sought approval from higher authorities to contest the elections, a request that was reportedly granted.

Contrary to earlier considerations involving George B Lyngdoh, the Trinamool Congress vice president, the party has shifted its focus to Dasakhiatbha Lamare as the potential candidate for the Shillong seat.

This decision allegedly followed influential advice from the Dhar brothers. It was reported that George withdrew his candidacy after Lamare’s name surfaced, evident from his recent criticisms of the NPP-led MDA government.

Sources within the party disclosed that the preference for Lamare had unsettled supporters of HM Shangpliang, a recent defector from the BJP to the NPP.

A faction within the party advocated for Shangpliang to be the NPP nominee for the Shillong Lok Sabha seat.