Guwahati: The National People’s Party (NPP) would fight the Meghalaya assembly elections alone, said Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Sunday.

The Assembly election in Meghalaya is scheduled to be held in February and March 2023.

“We will go solo in the upcoming election of the state. We had fought alone in earlier elections as well. But our support to NDA will be continued. Out of 60 assembly seats of Meghalaya, as of now, we have finalized our party candidates in 58 seats,” NPP chief Sangma told a new agency.

Talking about TMC’s strength in Meghalaya, Sangma said the party will not be able to show a good performance in the upcoming state assembly elections.

“TMC became the main opposition party in Meghalaya after the Congress MLAs joined TMC. Opposition was not united and TMC is now also going to factions. I don’t think that TMC will show a good result in the upcoming elections,” Sangma said.

He also talked about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said the centre should exempt more areas of the Northeast under the purview of the CAA.