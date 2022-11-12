Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded the immediate arrest of West Bengal Minister Akhil Giri after he allegedly insulted the President of India Draupadi Murmu.

The BJP has also written to the National Commission for Women stating that the Bengal minister’s act cannot be forgiven.

The BJP has also demanded the arrest of Giri immediately.

The minister is under fire as he allegedly said, “How does President look”.

He allegedly made the statement during a program in Nandigram on November 11.

The has further urged the NCW to take appropriate action against him demanding his dismissal as an MLA.

Akhil Giri, minister in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet, insults the President, says, “We don't care about looks. But how does your President look?"



Mamata Banerjee has always been anti-Tribals, didn’t support President Murmu for the office and now this. Shameful level of discourse… pic.twitter.com/DwixV4I9Iw — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 11, 2022

The BJP said the statement has not only insulted the President of India but the 140 crore people of the country.

The BJP has also termed the TMC anti-Tribal.

The TMC has not yet officially made any statements, but top TMC leaders said that the statement made by Giri was a personal one and not of the party.

Giri, however, has said that the statement was a slip of tongue but he would apologise to the President if she felt offended.