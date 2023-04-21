SHILLONG: Several non-tribal roadside hawkers who are operating in Iewduh (Bara Bazaar) in Meghalaya capital Shillong, do not have any trading license.

This was alleged by KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM), Titosstarwell Chyne on Thursday.

The KHADC CEM along with Executive Member in-charge market, Grace Mary Kharbuki, Executive Member in-charge Trade, Rangkynsai Kharbuki, Syiem of Mylliem, Ainam Sing Syiem, Myntris and personnel of the Enforcement Wing of the council had gone for a surprise inspection of Iewduh market to check the trading license of the non-tribal traders.

Later talking to media, Chyne directed the enforcement wing to evict all the non-tribal roadside hawkers who are illegally operating their business without the trading license from the council.

The KHADC CEM also informed that there are many non-tribal traders who own a shop inside Iewduh that do not have trading licenses.

He also expressed strong reservation over the attempt of one of the local businessmen, Paul Leong, to prevent the personnel of the Enforcement Wing from checking the trading license of the non-tribal traders who are having shops in his building.

The KHADC CEM said it is really unfortunate to see that the locals are claiming that some of the shops belong to them even though these shops actually belong to the non-tribal traders.

On the other hand, he expressed satisfaction over the progress of the construction of the wholesale vegetable market.

The council has allotted funds to the Syiem of Mylliem to construct this wholesale vegetable market.

He further informed that they are planning to inaugurate the wholesale vegetable market in May.