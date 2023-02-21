Shillong: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has instructed the Meghalaya State Election Department to strictly ban the carrying of mobile phones inside polling stations on the day of voting.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), FR Kharkongor, issued a notification stating that no person is allowed to bring mobile phones, cordless phones, wireless sets, etc. within a 100-metre perimeter of the polling station, which is referred to as the ‘polling station neighbourhood’, and inside the polling booth.

The notification also stated that only the Observer/Micro Observer, Presiding Officer and Security Personnel are allowed to carry mobile phones, but they must keep their devices in silent mode.

The CEO has mentioned that the instructions are to be strictly followed to avoid any misuse of mobile phones inside the voting compartment while casting their votes.

Legislative Assembly elections in Meghalaya are scheduled on 27 February 2023 while votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 2 March 2023