SHILLONG: The national investigation agency (NIA) has filed charge sheet against four militants of the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

The HNLC militants, against whom the charge sheet has been filed by the NIA, have been accused of being involved in a bomb blast that took place behind staff quarters of Star Cement Factory Colony Lane in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya on December 12, 2020.

The NIA file the charge sheet against the HNLC militants at the special NIA court in Shillong, Meghalaya.

“The charge sheets were filed against four accused persons in the case pertaining to an explosion that took place behind staff quarters of Star Cement Factory Colony Lane by Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), an Unlawful Association notified under the UA(P) Act,1967,” the NIA said.

Also read: Meghalaya: Football coaches education scholarship programme begins in Shillong

“Investigation has revealed that the explosion was carried out by HNLC terrorists as the owner of the Star Cement Ltd did not pay illegal tax demanded by Marius Rynjah alias Hep Koit, the self-styled finance-cum socio cultural secretary of the HNLC,” the NIA said.

The NIA had taken over the case from the Meghalaya police and filed an FIR in the case on March 15, 2021.

The accused HNLC militants named in the charge sheet are: Emmanuel Suchen alias Shwa, Bobby Marwein alias Regan Marwein alias Wanbor Khardesaw alias Lung alias William, Sainkupar Nongtraw alias Deng Deng and Marius Rynjah alias Hep Koit.