Shillong: The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong is hosting a FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 202 legacy initiative, the Coaches Education Scholarship Program where 23 aspiring coaches — all females — are undertaking an E-License grassroots course to become officially certified football coaches.

This, eleventh edition of the programme, being conducted between September 4 to 7, will train participants, in both, the theoretical and the practical aspects of the game while also equipping the participating women with leadership qualities.

“Meghalaya has witnessed a boom in football among girls and women through the efforts of the Meghalaya Football Association and affiliated district associations with the assistance of the AIFF, AFC and FIFA and we are grateful that Meghalaya has been chosen as a venue for the E- License course as part of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 legacy programme. We believe it will greatly aid us in our efforts to create a sustainable football infrastructure for boys and girls, men and women,” said Larsing Sawyan, president of the Meghalaya Football Association.

Project directors of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, Nandini Arora and Ankush Arora said, “It is our vision that the lasting legacy of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 be the accelerated growth and development of women’s football. With an increase in the number of female coaches across the nation, equal participation at the grassroots can be achieved. This course, conducted in one of India’s leading football-loving regions, represents a major step in the direction of comprehensive progress of women’s football in India.”

The biennial youth tournament, scheduled to be held between October 11 to 30, will see the best young female footballers across the world showcasing their talents in India.