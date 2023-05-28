TURA: The newly ‘appointed’ chief executive director of the banned Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) has surrendered before the Meghalaya police.

GNLA chief executive director Jingjang D Shira reportedly surrendered before the Meghalaya police on Sunday (May 28).

Apart from the newly ‘appointed’ GNLA chief executive director, another two individuals by the name Adot M Sangma and Silwit R Marak also surrendered.

22-year-old GNLA “chief executive director” Jingjang D Shira hails from Darangagre village under Dalu police station in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

The other two surrendered GNLA leaders also hail from villages under Dalu police station in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

Notably, the surrender and subsequent arrest of the trio followed launch on a counter-insurgency operation by the Meghalaya police.

The counter-insurgency operation was launched by the Meghalaya police after a WhatsApp message, purportedly sent by someone from the GNLA, was doing the rounds.

While a police team was on the way to Darangagre village, an information was received from Kherapara out-post (OP) that three GNLA rebels surrendered at the outpost.

The Meghalaya police team then proceeded to Kherapara OP and interviewed all the three persons.

Subsequently, a house search was conducted at the residence of Jingjang D Shira and several incriminating materials like camouflage uniform, boots etc were recovered and seized.

According to Meghalaya police, the trio are not involved in any efforts in regards to regrouping of the GNLA in the state.

In fact, the Meghalaya police informed that the surrendered trio spread the message in order to create fears amongst masses to extort money from businessmen.

”It is suspected that some more persons might have been involved in the act,” VS Rathore – SP of West Garo Hills district in Meghalaya stated in a statement issued on Sunday (May 28).

“We appeal to members of general public that if any person receives any information related to militancy, it should be informed to the local police station immediately. We will act on all such information and suitably reward the person giving information without disclosing his/her identity,” Rathore added.

A WhatsApp message got circulated widely in Meghalaya, claiming that Jingjang D Shira has been appointed as the new “chief executive director” of GNLA.

The same message also claims that Nengsrang Sangma has been appointed by the GNLA as its new secretary, who will also be the second-in-command.

Moreover, around 500 freshly recruited cadres of the GNLA are also being trained at Rengdim in West Khasi Hills bordering East Garo Hills and South Garo Hills districts of Meghalaya.

It may be mentioned here that reports surfaced earlier that the Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) is regrouping in Meghalaya.

This was reported based on a leaked classified document which was widely circulated on social media platforms.

The leaked document stated that meetings were conducted at various locations in Garo Hills region of Meghalaya such as Jadi, Nongal and Chalang to ‘mobilise’ the youth to join the outfit.

Meanwhile, The Meghalaya director general of police (DGP) LR Bishnoi had stated that the police is verifying the intel relating to ‘re-grouping’ of the banned GNLA.

Informing this Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi said that all district SPs are verifying the intel.

“All the district SPs are verifying this input in their respective areas. Once verification is completed, they will submit their reports,” the Meghalaya DGP had said.

On the other hand, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma had denied to comment on the reports claiming that the Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) is re-grouping in the state.

However, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma while reacting to the reports had said that the government “don’t take anything lightly”.

It may be mentioned here that in 2018, Sohan D Shira – the then commander-in-chief – of the GNLA was gunned down in an operation by Meghalaya police after which the banned militant organisation faded.

A few followers of Shira remained and they were never arrested as they kept moving from one place to another.