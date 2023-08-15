Shillong: The North-Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) on Monday staged a protest against the university administration for failing to address the grievances of the students.

The students’ union closed down the administrative building of the university for a brief period of time and also held a demonstration outside the Vice Chancellor’s office.

The NEHUSU is unhappy over the lack of Wi-Fi connectivity inside the campus for at least three weeks and the supply of muddy water inside the campus including the hostels.

The students also raised concern over the lack of information about the routes through which the NEHU buses will be plying on weekends.

NEHUSU finance secretary, Mandor B. Diengdoh Swer, said that the administration has assured in writing that they will address the issue of Wi-Fi connectivity by August 23.

However, the students’ union is not satisfied with this assurance and has demanded that the administration take immediate action to resolve the issue.

Swer also said that the union is not happy with the supply of muddy water inside the campus. He said that the four water filters that were there have not been used since the Covid-19 pandemic and it is not clear if they are still functional.

The NEHUSU has also demanded that the administration provide them with the list of routes through which the NEHU buses will be plying on weekends. Swer said that the students need this information in order to plan their travel arrangements.

The students’ union has said that they will wait till August 23 to see if the university addresses their grievances. If the administration does not take action, the students’ union has threatened to take “drastic steps”.

The protest by the NEHUSU is a sign of the growing frustration among students with the university administration.

The students are demanding that the administration take their concerns seriously and address them in a timely manner.