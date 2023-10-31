Guwahati: In response to complaints about unsealed water sources in certain areas of Shillong, Meghalaya PHE Minister Marcuise Marak assured the public that the department is committed to providing clean, safe, and ready-to-drink water to the city.

He said that the water is sourced from the Umiam River in Meghalaya treated at the Mawphlang treatment plant, and distributed to various tanks throughout the city.

Marak also clarified that the department’s water supply is thoroughly tested every day in its accredited laboratory and that it is safe for consumption.

He further stated that he is not aware of the veracity of water samples collected by others, but that the PHE department’s water supply is of high quality.

The minister also responded to a question about the potential for the PHE department to take over water distribution in the state.

He further acknowledged the idea and mentioned that they are actively pursuing this proposal, which he believes would be the perfect solution.

Marak assured that he would provide further information on the matter once the process is complete.

Marak added that the PHE department’s water supply is rigorously tested in its dedicated laboratory accredited by the National Accreditation Board.

He invited individuals to visit the laboratory to witness the testing procedures and gain confidence in the safety and quality of the water supplied by the department.