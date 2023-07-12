SHILLONG: Meghalaya minister Ampareen Lyngdoh came under attack by an armed man on Tuesday (July 11) evening.

Meghalaya minister Ampareen Lyngdoh stated that the same armed man had earlier attempted to attack her before assembly elections.

The Meghalaya minister claimed she was attacked by a man, who was holding a machete at her residence in Shillong.

This attack with machete followed pelting of stones at her residence.

“Stones were pelted at the window panes and we all rushed out to see what happened,” the Meghalaya minister said.

“While they were looking, suddenly the person came and attacked me. He was holding a machete in his hand. Somehow, my husband managed to pin him down,” Lyngdoh narrated.

She further claimed the same person had attacked her before elections.

Soon the police arrived at the scene and arrested the person.

The attacker has been identified as Teibor Lyting.