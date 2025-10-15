Guwahati: A 35-year-old mentally challenged man was rescued from an enraged mob in Meghalaya’s Kynroh Nongbri village, on Monday night by personnel of the Special Operation Team (SOT) and DSP (Operations).

The victim, identified as Arnikstar Rytathiang, a resident of Rio Mawthlong village in Eastern West Khasi Hills district, Meghalaya, was reportedly targeted as villagers suspected him of being a menshohnoh—a mythical blood-sucking creature in local folklore—while he was undergoing treatment at MIMHANS.

According to East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Syiem, the police received information around 9 pm from the Sordar of Krang Nongrum that a man was wandering aimlessly and had been detained at the Kynroh Nongbri community hall.

The Sohiong Police Outpost in-charge and his team were immediately rushed to the scene for verification.

On arrival, police found Rytathiang being held inside the community hall under the watch of village elders and the Sordar of Umthlong village. Outside, an angry mob had gathered, throwing stones and threatening to lynch the man.

With assistance from the SOT, the police safely extracted Rytathiang from the hall and dispersed the crowd. He was later taken to Sohiong CHC for a medical examination, where the attending Medical Officer reported that he sustained minor injuries.

A case has been registered at Mawngap Police Station for further investigation and appropriate legal action.