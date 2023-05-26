IMPHAL: A group of around 10 suspected armed Kuki militants reportedly abducted one person and looted one farm house at Chirik Loitong village under Sekmai Police Station on Thursday.

According to reports, the suspected Kuki militants came down from Thingsat Kuki village and entered Chirik Loitong village under Sekmai Police Station.

While they reportedly kidnapped one person and and also looted one farm house while also carrying away few cattle.

However, a police team swung into action and rescued the abducted person.

The team of Imphal West District Police was led by SP Imphal West, Dr S Ibomcha Singh, teams of CDO led by DSP CDO/IW Y Kishorchand and officer-im-charge of Sekmai Police Station Inspector Ng Johnson.

The police team managaed to rescue the adbucted individual from near Chirik Loitong with the active support of the locals from Mapao Khullen and Khongnangpokpi Kom Villages.

The rescued person has been identified as Kshetrimayum Manihar Singh, aged around 83.

Meanwhile, the miscreants carried away four cattle and some goats, total number of which is yet to be ascertained.

Moreover, the villagers of Mapao Khullen led by Livingstone Zimic, retired DSP, Manipur Police evacuated six persons in their vehicles to Sekmai PS before the police teams had reached.

Meanwhile, Manipur is in the boil for quite a few days no with no signs of violence simmering down.

