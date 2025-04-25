Imphal: The special squads set up by the Manipur police to detect vehicle theft cases have targeted the insurgents/anti-socials who always snatched vehicles at gunpoint for their easy escape from any hotspot where they committed extortion campaigns from the public.

The police are also facing yet another challenge from the vehicle lifting gang, mainly operating in the Lilong areas of the Thoubal district during the past few months.

The police said that there are several cases involving insurgents and vehicle lifting gangs.

This came to establish to the police recovered a total of 85 vehicles in a series of operations conducted at strategic locations across the state during the past ten days.

It is also reported that during the crackdowns, the central forces also rendered their assistance, especially during the frisking and checking operations on the National Highways passing through the state.

During this period, a total of 7 crackdowns were carried out by the special team at the targeted locations.

On April 23, the seventh operational day, altogether, six vehicles were recovered, the police said.

The police report maintained that the team also recovered 14 vehicles on April 18, 13 vehicles on April 19, 16 vehicles on April 20, 15 vehicles on April 21, and 6 vehicles on April 22.

The team started launching the operation on April 16 and recovered 15 stolen/snatched vehicles.