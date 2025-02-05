Manipur: AMUCO demands unbiased launch of CIOs and anti-extortion campaigns

Imphal: The All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO), a powerful group in the region, has called on the government to make decisions regarding counter-insurgency operations and anti-extortion campaigns based strictly on merit, without any bias or partiality.

AMUCO president Pheiroijam Nando Luwang, addressing the media, acknowledged the positive steps taken by central and state law enforcement agencies to uphold the rule of law.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Manipur Governor launches Addiction Free Manipur Campaign

However, he stressed that these efforts need to be extended across all corners of the state to ensure true justice and stability.

Luwang highlighted that about 80 percent of the weapons, explosives, and war-like materials recovered during these operations were from the valley districts, and emphasized that the public would not accept mere symbolic recoveries of weapons from insurgents and anti-social elements based in the hills.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He pointed out that while insurgents and anti-socials in the valley have been largely apprehended, the same cannot be said for the hill districts.

Also Read: Manipur police, CRPF, and Assam Rifles recover illegal firearms

The AMUCO leader further demanded that the government disclose the number of weapons seized from both the valley and hill districts during the ongoing combing operations.

He questioned how many insurgents or anti-socials had been arrested by anti-extortion cells in the hill regions, suggesting that different laws might be applied there, allowing some individuals to escape prosecution for their subversive activities.