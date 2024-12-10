Manipur: AMUCO accuses PM Modi of playing "communal cards"

Imphal: Pheiroijam Nando, president of the All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO), has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “playing communal cards” in the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

Nando’s statement came during a mass protest against the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act 1958 and demanding the restoration of peace in the state.

The AMUCO president criticised the Prime Minister for his alleged double standards, highlighting the contrast between his international diplomatic efforts and the ongoing turmoil in Manipur.

Nando claimed that while PM Modi is seeking international recognition, including the Nobel Peace Prize, Manipur has been embroiled in violence for 20 months, resulting in the loss of over 260 lives and displacement of 60,000 people.

Nando further accused the central government of playing a divisive role between different communities in Manipur and called upon the people to recognize the hidden agenda behind the government’s actions.

He also stated that peace in the state can only be restored when the people acknowledge that the enemies are among the nation’s leaders.