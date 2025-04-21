Manipur police arrest 9 KCP-PWG insurgents

Imphal: The Government of India, in coordination with central security forces and the state police, has intensified anti-insurgency operations in Manipur currently under President’s Rule dealing a significant blow to insurgent groups operating in the valley districts.

One of the major outfits affected is the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG), which operates primarily in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Over the past four days, nine members of the group, including a teenager, were apprehended from various hideouts across these districts.

In a key breakthrough on Sunday, Manipur Police arrested Umananda Sharungbam (37), a KCP-PWG cadre, from the Wangoi area in Imphal West. His capture followed a successful operation in Heirok, Thoubal district, where seven more cadres of the outfit were taken into custody.

Earlier, on April 17, another member of the group, Soibam Boynao Meitei (43) of Wangoo Thambal Chingya, was arrested from the Wangoo Lamkhai area under Wangoo Police Station in Kakching district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The coordinated operations also led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, and other warlike stores, marking a notable success in the ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability in the region.