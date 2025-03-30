Imphal: Manipur police and central security forces, in their continuous operation to restore peace and normalcy in this border state, arrested 3 cadres of different underground groups involved in anti-social activities on Saturday.

According to police, the team arrested a cadre of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak -Progressive (Prepak pro) namely Ningthoujam Boboy Singh @ Khongnangthaba (37) from Mandop Yumpham Relief Camp, Khurkhul under Sekmai-PS, Imphal West District.

Police seized one mobile phone and one Aadhaar Card from his possession.

Police also arrested an active member of the Kangleipak Communist Party People’s War Group namely, Sanasam Sonamit Singh @ Chekla @ Sonamani @ Naoba (27) of Sawombung Maning Leikai under Heingang-PS, Imphal East District, from his residence.

Meanwhile, a team of police arrested a member of KCP (City Meitei), namely, Sharungbam Thoiba Singh (43) of Wangoo Tera Mameiching, Kakching District from Wangoo Tera Mameiching area under Wangoo-PS, Kakching District.

During the operations, the team recovered three mobiles and some incriminating documents including demand letters.