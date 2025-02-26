Imphal: The Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, reshuffled nine police officers on Wednesday following the state’s President’s rule.

The reshuffle transferred four Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and five Manipur Police Service (MPS) officers to the ranks of Superintendent of Police, Commandant, and Director General of Police.

This strategic move aims to strengthen governance and improve administrative efficiency amid the current law and order situation.

The Governor promoted Dharmendra Kumar, IPS, to Superintendent of Police at the Senapati district Police station, transferring him from his position as Sub Divisional Police Officer at Lamlai Police station.

While Governor also reassigned Mrs. Priyadarshini Laishram (MPS), formerly SP of Immigrant, to SP of Kakching district.

The Governor moved Sheikh Mohammed Zaib Zakir, IPS, from his position as senior SO to the Director General of Police to take over as SP of Jiribam district.

The Governor stated that he made the transfers in the public interest.