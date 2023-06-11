Shillong: The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) is waiting for an environmental clearance for the implementation of stage two of the Myntdu-Leshka Hydro Electric Project (MLHEP-II).

“The public hearing is completed and now we are waiting for the environmental clearance for the project. We will proceed further after obtaining green clearance for the project,” Meghalaya Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal said.

The MeECL will execute the 210-MW Myntdu Leshka Hydro Power Project-Stage II on the Myndtu River. Myntdu Leshka II is a run-of-river project.

The construction of the project is likely to begin in 2024 and is expected to enter into commercial operation in 2027. The project cost is expected to be around $423.187m.

Power minister Mondal further said there is a proposal to develop another hydropower project on Wah Umiam.

He, however, said some people in the area have expressed resentment over the proposal. “Yesterday, I talked to the local MLA. We will have another meeting (to resolve these) issues,” Mondal added.