SHILLONG: Contagious lumpy skin disease has been detected among cattle in Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya.

The disease was first noticed on a cow that was roaming in the streets of the village.

Upon noticing the disease on the cow, the village headman asked the cattle owner to isolate the cow to prevent further spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, the village headman has requested the Meghalaya government and the veterinary department for assistance in tackling the disease.

Earlier, the Meghalaya government declared several villages in Ri-Bhoi and South West Khasi Hills district as infected after lumpy skin disease was detected among cows.

What is lumpy skin disease?

Lumpy skin disease is a viral disease that affects cattle.

It is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks.

It causes fever, nodules on the skin and can also lead to death, especially in animals that that have not previously been exposed to the virus.

Lumpy skin disease (LSD) is a devastating disease of cattle and buffalo caused by a capripox virus.

The virus has important economic implications since affected animals tend to have permanent damage to their skin, lowering the commercial value of their hide.

Additionally, the disease often results in chronic debility, reduced milk production, poor growth, infertility, abortion, and sometimes death.