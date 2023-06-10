Shillong: The Garo Hills zone of the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) in Meghalaya has registered a formal complaint with Tura Deputy Commissioner, Jagdish Chelani, regarding recent reports of bus service operators allegedly refusing to allow students to board their buses after school.

A video depicting the incident has been circulating on various social media platforms, sparking widespread concern among the public.

The FKJGP took swift action and met with the employees of the travelling agency responsible for operating the bus involved in the incident.

During their inquiry, the FKJGP representatives were informed by the employees that the bus operators had been compelled to prevent students from boarding the bus due to the recent strict enforcement of traffic regulations by the Tura traffic police.

Specifically, the traffic police have been issuing “challans” or legal fines to bus owners for carrying “standing passengers.” This enforcement measure has led to fines of up to Rs 2000 for violations.

The employees further revealed that students often travel as “standing passengers” without purchasing tickets, which has become a common practice.

In light of the hefty fines imposed on bus owners for ferrying “standing passengers,” the bus agencies and owners felt compelled to deny students from boarding their buses to avoid incurring such fines.

The FKJGP has expressed deep concern over this incident, emphasizing that the denial of transportation to students could have severe consequences on their education and overall well-being.

Students rely on public transportation to commute between school and home, and the refusal to accommodate them poses a significant challenge.

The federation has urged Tura Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Chelani to investigate the matter thoroughly and take appropriate action to ensure that students’ rights to transportation are upheld.

They have requested that the authorities engage with both the bus operators and traffic police to find a viable solution that ensures the safety and convenience of all passengers, including students.