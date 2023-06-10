IMPHAL: Security forces in Manipur recovered as many as 22 weapons that were looted by miscreants, on day 4 (June 10) of the joint combing operations.

This was informed by the Indian Army on Saturday (June 10).

“22 weapons, mostly automatics, were recovered in the past 24 hours (in Manipur),” the Indian Army stated.

The combing operations were conducted “in the presence of magistrates where applicable, continue across the state with due diligence to avoid unnecessary hardships for locals”.

It may be mentioned here that the security forces in Manipur have thus far recovered nearly 1000 stolen weapons from different parts of the state.

Over 4000 arms and around five lakh ammunition were looted by miscreants from armouries and outposts of different forces deployed in Manipur since violence broke out in the state last month.

It may be mentioned here that security forces in Manipur have been conducting combing operations across the state to recover the looted weapons.