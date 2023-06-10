IMPHAL: Convenor of the Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and chief minister of Assam – Himanta Biswa Sarma – on Saturday (June 10), stated that peace and stability in Manipur is of utmost important.

"For us (BJP), peace and stability in Manipur are very important," said NEDA convenor and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

NEDA convenor and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made this statement while speaking to the media after holding a meeting with Manipur CM N Biren Singh.

“Whatever I have learnt during the discussions today, I will report the same to the Union Home Minister for further necessary action,” the NEDA convenor said.

He added: “I could not meet the Kuki leaders today. It was a goodwill visit.”

According to sources, NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma is likely to visit Churachandpur district of Manipur next week.

During his likely trip to Churachandpur in Manipur, the NEDA convenor will hold discussions with Kuki leaders.

NEDA convenor and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma arrived at Imphal in Manipur on Saturday (June 10) morning on a day-long trip to the state.

Convenor of the Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and chief minister of Assam – Himanta Biswa Sarma – met Manipur CM N Biren Singh in Imphal on Saturday (June 10).

NEDA convenor and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma discussed the current security situation in Manipur with chief minister Biren Singh.

It may be mentioned here that sporadic incidents of violence continue to be reported from different parts of Manipur.

Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Nearly 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.

The NEDA convenor also held discussions with different civil society groups of Manipur during his trip.

Meanwhile, the central government has constituted a peace committee with the aim of restoring peace and normalcy in the violence-hit Northeast state of Manipur.

The peace committee, formed by the central government, will be headed by Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey.

The peace committee also comprises Manipur CM N Biren Singh, state ministers, MPs, MLAs and leaders from different political parties.

Former bureaucrats, educationists, intellects and social activists from Manipur will also be part of the peace committee.

The panel will hold discussions and dialogues with all stakeholders, including representatives of the communities that have been at the centre of the conflict.

“The mandate of the committee will be to facilitate peace making process among various ethnic groups of the state, including peaceful dialogue and negotiations between conflicting parties/groups,” the ministry of home affairs (MHA) stated.

It added: “The committee should strengthen social cohesiveness, mutual understanding and facilitate cordial communication between various ethnic groups.”