IMPHAL: The Manipur government has extended the internet ban in the state for five more days.

The internet suspension in Manipur has been extended till June 15.

The Manipur government announced the decision to extend the internet suspension in the state on Saturday (June 10).

The decision to extend suspension of internet services in Manipur was taken by the government following sporadic incidents of violence being reported across the state.

It was on May 3, that the Manipur government had first suspended internet services in Manipur, including broadband.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Nearly 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.

Notably, the Supreme Court, on Friday (June 09), rejected urgent hearing of a plea related to suspension of internet services in the violence-hit state of Manipur.

Rejecting the plea, the Supreme Court stated that the Manipur high court is already seized of a similar issue.

“The (Manipur) high court is hearing the matter. What is the need to duplicate proceedings? Mention before the regular bench,” the Supreme Court stated.

The plea claimed that the internet suspension in Manipur for over a month was “grossly disproportionate”.

It argued that the people of Manipur, which has been ravaged by ethnic violence, are in “fear, anxiety, helplessness, and frustration” due to internet suspension.

People are not being able to connect with their loved ones, the plea stated.

“Continued suspension of the internet for the purpose of preventing rumour-mongering and the spread of misinformation does not pass the threshold prescribed by the Telecom Suspension Rules, 2017,” the plea said.

Earlier, the Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) urged the state government to consider restoring internet services in the state.