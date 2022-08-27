SHILLONG: Mawlynnong village in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya has bagged the silver award as the “Best Eco Tourism Destination” in India.

Mawlynnong village in Meghalaya is popularly known as the cleanest village in entire Asia.

The award was received by representatives of the Meghalaya government at the “Outlook Traveller Awards function – 2022” in New Delhi recently.

The Outlook Traveller Awards is considered as the “end word” in terms of quality and competence in travel and tourism industry.

The awardees were selected by a team of expert juries from across industries and government agencies.

The awards were handed over by the union minister of tourism and culture and development of Northeastern region G Kishan Reddy.

Besides Mawlynnong, another destination in Meghalaya, the famous “Shillong to Sohra route” was also nominated among the Best Scenic roads in India.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said: “Tourism has the potential to usher progress and promote grass root development. Our government has been working tirelessly for the past 4 years to project Meghalaya as a world class destination for eco-tourism.”

“I am sure, going ahead Meghalaya will emerge as the top eco-tourism destination not only in India but the world,” the Meghalaya CM added.