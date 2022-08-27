SHILLONG: With just around six months left for the assembly elections in Meghalaya, senior BJP leader in the state AL Hek has exuded confidence that the saffron party will lead the new government in the Meghalaya.

Meghalaya is likely to go to polls for election of a new legislative assembly by the end of February 2023.

Alexander Laloo Hek, who is a national executive member of the BJP, said: “We will lead the new government in Meghalaya, if we manage to win 15 seats.”

Hek also informed that the BJP is planning to field candidates in 40 assembly constituencies.

Meghalaya legislative assembly has a total of 60 seats.

“We (BJP) are planning to field candidates in 40 out of the total 60 seats,” AL Hek said.

Hek added that out of the 40 seats that the BJP is planning to contest from, “15 are potential seats” for the BJP.

“We will strive hard to win from at least 10 out of the 15 potential seats,” Meghalaya BJP leader AL Hek asserted.