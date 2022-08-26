SHILLONG: At least five senior leaders of the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) are camping in Meghalaya for peace talks with the government.

The development was confirmed by Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF) president – Sadon K Blah.

“Five HNLC leaders arrived in Meghalaya on August 5. They are staying at the MeECL IB, at Sumer,” Blah said.

Sadon Blah further said that the HNLC leaders have already ‘informally’ met government interlocutor PS Dkhar after their arrival in Meghalaya.

The HNLC team comprises its vice chairman – Manbhalang Jyrwa, political secretary – Aristerwell Thongni and foreign secretary – Phrangkupar Diengdoh and two of their PSO (personal security officers) – Aiborlem Marbaniang and Storgy Lyngdoh.

Earlier, the Meghalaya government had announced that it and the central government had granted “safe passage” to the HNLC leaders to arrive in the state and start negotiations.

Notably, the HNLC is yet to announce its demands, issues and agendas will be discussed during the talks process.