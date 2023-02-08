Guwahati: East Jaintia Hills Police arrested a man and seized over 1 kilogram of heroin worth an estimated Rs 5 crore in a major bust.

In a night-long intelligence operation, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of East Jaintia Hills, under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police Banraplang Jyrwa, and staff from the Lad Rymbai Outpost, detected 100 soap boxes containing 1040 grams of heroin at a petrol pump in the area.

The suspect, Albert Lalro Piang, a resident of Phunchawng, Aizawl, was also found in possession of one mobile phone and cash of Rs 2,550.

According to District Police Chief Jagpal Singh Dhanoa, a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

An investigation is underway to trace the source and destination of the narcotics.