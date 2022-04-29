Shillong: Due to the low water levels at the Hydroelectric reservoirs in Meghalaya, the Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL) on Friday said that it is compelled to resort to load shedding from April 30 until further notice.

The MePDCL in a notice said, “Inconvenience caused to our esteemed consumers is sincerely regretted.”

The MePDCL also issued a schedule for the power cuts or the load schedules.

The announced timings are as follows:

From 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm, whole of Byrnihat, Birbhuin, 15th Mile, Rangsakona, Nongkylla Khasi,Amoher, Umphanggre, Machogre, Jorabad, Mawsmai, Nongspung, Philingkata, Umtyrnga, Maikhuli, Longkhuli, Bara Killing, Khanapara,Jorbil, Hatinara, 8 Mile, 9 Mile, 10 Mile, 132KV Industrial consumers, 33KV Industrial consumers, 11KV Industrial consumers, Jojua, Norbong, Panitola, Rubber Khuli, Kongkatkhuli, Upper Bagan, Pynker A,B,C,Lower&Upper Balian, Dehal and Nongkylla Mikir will be under the load shedding process.

From 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, the areas of Nongsder, NESAC, MES Rangmen, ICAR,132KV&33KV consumers, Umiam Industrial Area, Umsaw, NEPA, Umniuh, Umbir, UCC, Mawlyndep, Mawmih, Krang and its adjoining villages, Lawmei, Mawlum, Mawlang, Nongpathaw, Mawlaingut, Umraleng, Mawripih, Dewsaw, Nongmadan, Nongpathaw, Mairung, Mawlaiteng and Nonglyngkien will be affected.

During the same period whole of Umroi, Bhoirymbong, Nongtraw, Kyrdem, Mawtneng, Liarbang, Mawlasnai, Tyrso, Pyllun, Mawpun, ICAR, Airport, Sumer, Mawlein, Mawkhan, 4 No, Byrwa, 5 No, Umtham and all adjoining areas.

Along with this, the whole of Umsning C&RD Block, part of Mairang C&RD Block, District Headquarter Nongpoh, Part of Umling C&RD Block, Jirang C&RD Block will witness the load shedding.

The above areas fall under the Ri-Bhoi distribution circle.

Areas which fall under the Jaintia Hills Distribution Circle have also been inducted under the load shedding schedule but with a slightly different schedule.