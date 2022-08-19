SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has lifted the 8-year-old ban on use of fertilizers in the state.

Moreover, the Meghalaya government has also decided to give 50% subsidy to farmers for fertilizers procurement.

Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong said that the state’s agriculture department has already issued a notification to allow supply and use of fertilisers in the state.

However, he also said that the Meghalaya government will continue to promote organic farming.

The announcement was made by Meghalaya deputy CM Prestone Tynsong after a meeting with representatives of the farmers’ association.

“They (farmers’ association) requested us to extend the subsidy for the fertilisers. I informed them that the government has taken a decision that 50 per cent subsidy will be extended to the farmers to procure fertilisers,” Tynsong said.

The Meghalaya deputy CM added: “If the price of fertiliser is Rs 500 per kg, then Rs 250 will be borne by the state government.”

He further said that agricultural production in Meghalaya came down drastically following a ban on the use of fertilizers in 2014.