Shillong: A prisoner serving a life sentence for murder escaped from the Jowai District Jail in Meghalaya on Wednesday.

The escapee has been identified as Shiningstar Pala, a convict in a murder case and this was the second time he broke from the prison.

Also Read: Assam: Bulli Bai creator Neeraj Bishnoi gets bail in Mumbai case

An inquiry has been initiated and the police are on a hunt to nab the suspect.

Reportedly, the escapee had fled from the jail even in May 2017.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar N160 finally launched, price starts at Rs 1.23 lakh

However, he was nabbed by the police after they were tracked down as he along with three others had stolen mobile phones from a mobile store in Ummulong.

The police are not trying to trace Pala and said that soon he will be nabbed.