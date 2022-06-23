It has been 20 years and the legacy of the Bajaj Pulsar still continues. As the market expands, Bajaj Auto introduced another beast in its below 200cc segment and the new Pulsar 250 platform.

Yes, Bajaj launched the latest Pulsar N160 sports commuter.

The machine is offered at a price of Rs 1.23 lakh. The top version of this comes in a dual-channel ABS version priced at Rs 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The N160 looks similar to the N250 but a bit smaller. It almost looks familiar to the 250 version but only has a smaller engine that is quite noticeable.

The N160 comes with a 164.82 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 15.7 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 14.65 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm.

It has 1bhp less than the Pulsar NS160 and there are rumours that this one might replace the NS160.

It comes with telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear, while the Pulsar N160 get disc brakes at either end while riding on 17-inch alloy wheels and runs the same 100/80 section front and 130/70 section rear tyre sizes.

The bike comes with a semi-digital instrument console similar to the N250 as well as USB connectivity.

The N160 has a 14-litre fuel tank and the motorcycle comes in three colours – Racing Red, Techno grey and Caribbean Blue – on the single-channel ABS version.

The dual-channel ABS version is only available with the Brooklyn Black paint scheme.