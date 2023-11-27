SHILLONG: The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has demanded 80 percent job reservation for indigenous people of Meghalaya in private as well as organised sector.

KHNAM president Pyndapbor Saibon has written a letter to Meghalaya chief secretary DP Wahlang in this regard.

Saibon said that KHNAM has submitted a proposal for inclusion in the proposed amended State Reservation Policy (SRP) along with justification.

“We urge reservation of 80 percent of post/vacancies in the private sector/organized sector be reserved for the indigenous tribes of Meghalaya,” Saibon said.

He added: “Looking at the high rise of unemployment in the state, we understand that the government sector alone will not be able to cater the requirement.”

“Therefore, if private sector can be brought in the ambit of the SRP, it would to some extent help address the unemployment of the youth of the state,” he said.

“Moreover, OM dated June 18, 1973 para 7.2 have already included the public undertakings, government aided institutes and contractors in the SRP. Therefore, we do not see any obstacles in including private sectors and organized sectors too in the SRP,” he added.

“We would like to express our concern for delay in finalisation of the amendment and would request the Government to put some pace in the matter for early finalisation,” he said.