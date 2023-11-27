SHILLONG: Meghalaya lost their match against Nagaland in the ongoing under-19 men’s Cooch Behar Trophy.

On Monday (November 27) – the fourth and final day of the match – Meghalaya lost all of its last seven wickets before lunch.

Meghalaya lost the match, played at the MCA Ground at Polo in Shillong, against Nagaland by 252 runs.

Resuming play on Monday (November 27) at 120/3, Meghalaya needed 335 runs to clinch an unlikely victory against Nagaland.

However, Meghalaya were bowled out for 202 before lunch was called on the fourth and final day of the match.

On the other hand, Nagaland scored 245 all out in their first innings and 319/4 declared in their second innings.

In reply, Meghalaya managed to score only 110 losing all of its wickets in their first innings.

Meghalaya will next lock horns with Sikkim.

The match between Sikkim and Meghalaya will be played from December 1 at Rangpo.