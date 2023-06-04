Shillong: Following the general council meeting held on June 3 at Dinam Hall, the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) announced its intention to write to the government, urging the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya.

Thomas Passah, the working president of KHNAM, expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of progress on the ILP issue despite a previous Assembly resolution, suggesting that the resolution was merely a tactic to deceive the people.

Passah criticized the government, mocking its tendency to rely on resolutions and committees without providing effective solutions.

Also Read: Assam: Teenage boy feared drowned at Sukreswar Ghat in Guwahati

He cited examples of unresolved resolutions, such as the 2018 resolution on including the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution and the 2019 resolution on ILP.

Passah emphasized that the government often introduces resolutions without following through with concrete actions.

Regarding the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), Passah considered it an ineffective measure in controlling influx and argued that the implementation of ILP was now necessary.

He claimed that MRSSA had failed to address the issue of illegal immigrants, leaving vigilant civil groups to shoulder the responsibility of detection.

Also Read: Assam: Pregnant elephant dies while giving birth in Golaghat

Passah asserted that implementing ILP would not negatively impact tourism, as it would provide a secure and regulated pathway for tourists.

He emphasized that tourists would not be treated as illegal immigrants and would face no disturbances, assuring that ILP was compatible with promoting tourism.

Acknowledging that the implementation of ILP would take time, Passah highlighted the importance of Autonomous District Councils in monitoring influx.

He suggested that with more vigilance from local governing bodies known as dorbar shnongs, the need for ILP could be minimized, as some individuals misuse their authority.

Passah also emphasized that KHNAM stands for clean governance and had participated in elections without relying on financial power.