Shillong: A Khasi woman from Balat in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district, who was allegedly physically abused by her employer in Nagpur, Maharashtra, has been reunited with her husband in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

The couple has decided not to file a formal complaint.

According to reports, the woman, employed as a domestic help by Sushma Ujwal Kumar Prakash for approximately a month, reportedly experienced the abuse on April 17.

Her husband, who wished to remain anonymous, said that his wife arrived at Coimbatore airport around 1:45 pm on Saturday, The Shillong Times reported.

He stated that she is physically weak due to stress and lack of rest and is currently recovering under his care.

According to the husband, his wife does not intend to file a First Information Report (FIR) as they have reached a mutual compromise with the former employer, who reportedly arranged and booked her flight to Coimbatore.

He explained that his wife’s job in Nagpur was secured through a Shillong-based agency. Although he is based in Shillong, his work requires frequent travel.

The incident in Nagpur came to light on Friday after the Delhi unit of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) received a call from the woman’s husband.

Wallam K. Nongsiej, leader of the KSU’s Delhi unit, then alerted Delhi Police Special Commissioner Robin Hibu and East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem.

The KSU Delhi unit reported that the woman was admitted to a hospital after the Nagpur police initiated action.

KSU general secretary Donald V Thabah confirmed that Syiem promptly coordinated with the Nagpur police. He added that he had spoken with the husband, who assured him of his wife’s safe arrival in Coimbatore.

The Beltarodi Police Station in Nagpur facilitated the woman’s temporary stay at a ladies’ hostel in Swadhar Gruh, Revti Nagar, before her flight to Coimbatore.