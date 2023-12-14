Dubai: A taste of Northeast India has arrived in Dubai, with the first-ever shipment of Khasi Mandarin oranges of Meghalaya landing on the shelves of LuLu Hypermarkets in Al Qusais and Al Barsha.

This exciting debut marks a turning point for Meghalaya’s agriculture, showcasing its vibrant flavors to discerning consumers in the United Arab Emirates.

Hailing from the pristine hills of Ri Bhoi, East Garo Hills, and South Garo Hills, these 1.5 metric tons of Khasi Mandarins represent the rich bounty of Meghalaya’s land.

Their journey from lush orchards to bustling Dubai supermarkets underlines a shared commitment to bringing exceptional produce to the world.

Dr. Sudhanshu, Secretary of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), graced the occasion with his presence, praising the exquisite display of Khasi Mandarins and commending the efforts to introduce this unique citrus gem to UAE palates.

This milestone opens a door to a world of possibilities, paving the way for future collaborations and showcasing Meghalaya’s agricultural prowess on the global stage.

The export of Khasi Mandarins to Dubai is a testament to the state’s unwavering commitment to quality and excellence in its agricultural produce.